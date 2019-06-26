Uttarakhand education minister’s son killed in road accident

Uttar Pradesh: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Arvind Pandey’s son was reportedly killed in an accident in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Ankur Pandey (24), son of Uttarakhand School and Sanskrit education minister, along with his two friends was going to Gorakhpur in a car to attend a marriage.

The car hit a truck on National Highway 24 near Future College Faridpur area killing Ankur on the spot. His friend Munna Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police said.

The car was badly mangled in the collision. The other person has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.