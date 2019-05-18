Utkal Varsity’s Computer Science Dept Replants 12 Uprooted Trees Inside Campus

Bhubaneswar: In order to restore the green cover of Utkal University, the students and staff of the Computer Science department today joined hands to replant the big trees, uprooted by devastating Cyclone FANI.

The students along with the teachers and the staff of the Department of Computer Science and Applications, Utkal University, successfully restored 10-12 big trees inside the department premises.

The initiative was led by Chandra Sekhar Biswal, Seminar Secretary, M. Tech (Computer Science & Engineering) under the guidance of Dr. P.K. Behera, HOD, Department of Computer Science.

“Saving trees are very important these days due to climate change and global warming. These trees were 10 plus years old and if we plant new trees it will take more years to grow. So saving the uprooted tree is the best way we could do to save environment after the cyclone,” Behera said.

“With the help M. Tech, MCA students and also active help of OFDC we are able to save the fallen trees,” Behera added.

Others present during the restoration operation were M. Tech students Swati Dash and Stutee Pattanayak and MCA students Prabhu and Swarup Bhol. Besides, Biswajit Nayak (Asst. Prof), Sarat Chandra Behera along with all other teaching and non-teaching staffs of the department were also present.