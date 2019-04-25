Utkal University students gherao VC’s office demanding to postpone 4th sem exam

Bhubaneswar: The students under the Utkal University here gheraoed the vice chancellor’s office on Thursday demanding to postpone the 4th-semester examination of Plus III courses.

According to reports, the students claimed that they would face problem in the 4th-semester examination which is scheduled to be held on May 4 as only 35 per cent of the course has been covered in the colleges although most of the colleges were closed after the semester for plus two examinations and evaluation of answer sheets.

Keeping in view, the students’ outfit today gheraoed the Vice Chancellor’s office demanding postponement of the semester exams.

The students have withdrawn their protest after their demands were taken into consideration, informed the varsity’s examination controller.

Notably, on April 22, the outfit had staged a demonstration at the University demanding to reschedule the fourth-semester examination.

