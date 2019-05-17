Utkal University of Culture’s PG exams rescheduled to June 1

Bhubaneswar: The Utkal University of Culture decided to defer the Post Graduate (PG) examinations to June 1 in view of extensive damage caused to the varsity by Cyclone Fani.

Utkal University of Culture Registrar Manoj Kumar Das also informed that the revised PG exam programme will be notified shortly.

A notification released on the website of the Utkal University of Culture read that all the Post Graduate examinations, scheduled from May 20, has been rescheduled to start from June 1.

However, the graduate examinations for the courses including BPA, BVA, BHM, BTTM, bachelor of fashion designing, bachelor of interior designing and the six-month programmes like Jain Religion and Philosophy and Tamil courses remained unchanged and will be held from May 20.