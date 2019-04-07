Utkal Parida, Pramod Jena embrace BJD

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader from Kendrapara and former MLA, Utkal Keshari Parida and senior Congress leader from Paradip, Pramod Jena on Sunday joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The two leaders joined the ruling party in the presence of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They resigned from their respective parties after being denied tickets to contest the elections.

Similarly, Kendrapara district BJP vice-president Gitanjali Sethi and Congress observer Ranjan Kumar Das also formally joined the BJD. Moreover, Jagatsinghpur district Congress vice-president Santosh Kumar Das, Odisha Pradesh Congress Kisan Cell secretary Biswanath Pani, Paradip youth Congress president Santosh Kumar Biswal and Paradip councilor Manoj Kumar Behera also embraced BJD.

The BJD supremo welcomed the leaders to the party and expressed that their presence would strengthen the ruling party in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.