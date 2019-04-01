Utkal Diwas Observed At DAV Public School In City

Bhubaneswar: DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Monday observed the 84th Utkal Diwas amidst much fervour and enthusiasm.

The occasion started with a floral tribute to the great souls of Odisha who were the forerunners of the great uprising to reconstruct and reorganize the fragmented geographical entities into the special state of Odisha and gave it an identity in the political map of India and of the world.

In the formal meeting organised to mark Utkal Diwas, Principal of the school Bipin Kumar Sahoo highlighted the importance of the day and urged the students to prepare themselves as per the need of the hour and stand up to the expectations of our great forefathers while feeling proud to be an Odia.

The event was followed by a colourful cultural programme and self-composed poem recitation in which the students staged a beautiful Odissi dance and the teachers recited their self-composed poem recounting the past glory and splendour of Odisha.