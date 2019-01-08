Utilization of budget grows by 26% in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s fiscal performance shows an upward trend by end of December, 2018 in both its major components of revenue generation and utilization of budgeted funds.

This was known from all Secretaries meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the secretariat today in which Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena outlined the financial updates of the State for discussion.

Padhi directed the departments to avoid parking of money in any account and draw only the actual expenditure from the budget allocation. He also directed the departments to focus on resource mobilization and regularly update their programme wise performance on the web portal.

The Departments were further asked to expedite disposal of the old litigations pending in several courts through a special drive.

Principal Secretary Finance Meena appraised that the budget utilization in different programmes being executed through various departments recorded a growth of around 26% by end of December 2018 with actual expenditure of Rs 39,820 crores.

The total programme expenditure in Social sector by end of December of current financial year has grown by 56% over the corresponding period of l2017-18. The actual expenditure under this head crossed Rs 21,245 crores against the last year spending of Rs13,912 crores during the same period.

The projects under this head are executed and monitored through the departments of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Women & Child Development School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Health & Family Welfare, Higher Education, Skill Development and technical Education, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability.

The total expenditure in infrastructure sector has reached Rs 8513 crores marking a growth of around 3% over the corresponding period of last fiscal. Similarly, the total expenditure in Agriculture and allied sector has touched Rs 8201 crores. The total expenditure has grown by 4% in agriculture and farmers’ empowerment, 41% in fisheries & animal resource development, and 23% in the activities under cooperation department.

Keeping pace with the expenditure, the total revenue generation has also grown around 19% by end of December 2018. The total revenue generation by December end in last fiscal year (2017-18) was around Rs.25023 cr against which current year collection up to same period has been Rs 29665 crores. The revenue from non-tax sources have grown by 60% with a total collection of Rs.8556 cr while the revenue from own-tax sources has grown by 7% with total collection of Rs.21,109 crores.

The revenue generation from Mining Royalty and Industrial Water rate has increased around 70% and 14% respectively. The total collection from mining royalty has been around Rs 7185 crores against last years’ collection of Rs 4217 crore up to December end.

Similarly, the revenue collection from industrial water has grown up to Rs 454 crores against last years’ collection of Rs 406 crores. during the same period. The revenue collection from duties & electricity has also grown by 73% with a total collection of Rs.2309 crores.