Use technology to improve governance, timely delivery of services: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for adopting digital technology to improve governance and timely delivery of services to citizens.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of DigiTech Conclave 2019 of The Times Group after launching ET Government portal, in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that technology has been a game changer and was progressively helping in eliminating corruption, ensuring transparency and improving the delivery of services in several areas like healthcare, land registrations, transport, tax collection and urban planning.

Citing an instance, Naidu said that adopting digital technology helped the elimination of bogus ration cards and resulted in a saving of Rs.6,000 crore in one State. He expressed confidence that ET Government Portal would go a long way in spreading awareness about the transformative potential of digital technology and also in making governance system more accessible to citizens.

Quoting to a recent study conducted by McKinsey Global Institute, the Vice President said that India was the second fastest digitizing economy after Indonesia. He said that digitization has the potential not only to boost core sectors like IT, digital communication, and online retail but also transform financial services, agriculture, logistics and education.

Pointing out that India was digitally more connected today than before, Naidu said that digitization could contribute to inclusive development in more ways than one. ‘We have to make this digital delivery and online public interface more universal and more effective,’ he added.

Opining that Information Technology sector could greatly contribute to economic prosperity by generating better means of employment, the Vice President said that he was glad that the government was also steering the BPO movement to smaller towns to create employment opportunities and promote the IT-ITeS industry to ensure a balanced regional growth.

Naidu also called upon education institutes, the corporate sector, NGOs as also of the Centre and various State governments to impart the necessary skills to our youth, to channelize the energy of these young minds to make India the next economic power. He said that digitization was an important driver of growth as it ensures transparency and builds confidence among investors.

Saying that India has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology for development, the Vice President said that investments made by major global tech firms and setting up of their biggest research centers in India was an indication of global recognition of India’s prowess in technology.

The Vice President stressed the need to harness the untapped potential of technology to not only improve the ‘ease of business’­ but also utilize its power to enhance people’s ‘ease of living’ and the “happiness quotient”.