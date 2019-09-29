Use safe power, CESU to puja committees

Bhubaneswar: The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has appealed all puja committees under its areas of operation to apply for temporary connection to use safe and reliable electricity during the festive season, beginning Durga Puja.

According to a press-release of Cesu, the utility having power distribution business in many districts has further requested puja committee functionaries to use energy-saving lights for decorative purposes to reduce power consumption during the period. This will help in the reduction of carbon emission.

“We have requested the puja committees to contact their local electrical section office or sub-division office for temporary electricity connection to puja pandals,” said CESU spokesperson GB Sahu.

“CESU has also provided various essential materials to field units for the above to meet the urgency during the festive season,” Sahu added.