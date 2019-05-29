Use 5Ts to Build New & Empowered Odisha by 2020: Naveen to Council Of Ministers

Bhubaneswar: After being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth term, Naveen Patnaik motivated his new Council of Ministers to work dedicatedly towards building a new and empowered Odisha.

Chairing the first meeting of the Council of Ministers at the State Secretariat this evening, Patnaik asked his Ministers to focus on Transformation towards a New Odisha. “An Empowered Odisha where poverty will be a thing of the past. An Empowered Odisha where women are equal partners in growth and development. An Empowered Odisha which is inclusive of all vulnerable sections in its landscape of development. An Empowered Odisha where the dreams of our youth come true,” Naveen said.

The Odisha CM said, “The four and half crore people of Odisha, have once again blessed us with an opportunity to serve them. I am eternally indebted to the people for the faith they have reposed in us.”

“I would like to emphasize once again on the 3Ts of governance – Teamwork, Transparency and Technology leading to Transformation. I am going to add a new dimension to this – Time. Time is of critical essence,” Patnaik stressed.

“The youth of today are in a hurry—If we could get international recognition in FANI— it’s because of timely evacuation. If we could do Asian Athletic Championship in 90 days, If we could bring 30 lakh more women into the Mission Shakti fold. If we could roll out KALIA — a game changing initiative nationally applauded in 15 days. If we could ground near universal health coverage —Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in 30 days. This is the pace that people want in their governance model,” Patnaik cited.

“Today we have approved in principle the Manifesto as priority of Government. 365 days from now, on 29th May 2020, we present before the people our achievements vis-a-vis promises. I know some of the promises take time. I want the Council of Ministers to put their best efforts in achieving this New and Empowered Odisha. The world should know that Odisha’s time has come. And Our Time Starts Now,” the Odisha CM concluded.