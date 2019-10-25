US Women’s hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar: The Women’s hockey team of United States arrived today in Bhubaneswar to take part in the upcoming FIH (International Hockey Federation) Olympic Qualifiers.

The women American team is placed four places below India (ranked 9).

USA could be a tricky opponent, having played against top teams in the FIH Pro League in 2019. They have always done well against India. India and USA had last clashed in the 2018 World Cup when India came back from a goal down to hold USA 1-1 and advance to the play-offs.

Once again the Hockey fever will return to Bhubaneswar as the state is all set to host FIH Olympic qualifiers on 1st and 2nd November.

The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers have been determined by a draw held at the headquarters of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in Lausanne.

Here is the Schedule:

Men

1/2 November: India – Russia in Bhubaneswar

Women

1/2 November: India – USA in Bhubaneswar