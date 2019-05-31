US warns India over buying S-400 missile defence system from Russia

Washington: The Trump administration has admonished India over for purchasing S-400 missile defence systems from Russia that would mar existing defence ties.

A statement of the Defence Ministry said :“A contract has been signed on 5 October 2018 for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries will commence from October 2020 and will be completed by April 2023.”

The system is expected to provide a very capable air defence coverage to Vulnerable Areas and Points, sources said .

Media reports said the US State Department official are of the view that India’s decision to procure the defence system from Russia was ‘significant’.

The $5 billion defence deal was signed after series of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.