US to start removing illegal migrants from next week: Trump

Washington: The US President Donald Trump has said on Monday that his country will start removing “millions” of illegal migrants next week.

Trump said Guatemala is preparing to sign a safe third country deal for such purpose.

Trump said on Twitter: “Next week Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) agency will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in”.

The US President said that migrants entering Guatemalan territory would have to apply for refugee status there and not in the United States.

Currently the US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from Guatemala and other impoverished Central American countries which are plagued by gang violence.

Media reports said Trump has described it as “an invasion,” and has made the fight against illegal migration a central plank of his administration.

The US said it would not offer any more aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras unless they take “concrete actions” to deter undocumented migrants from heading for US.