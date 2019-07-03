US tells London court that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan

New Delhi: The United States has corroborated India’s contention and told the London court that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is hiding in Pakistan.

According to reports, the US admission comes on Tuesday that the D-company operates and carries out anti-India activities from Pakistan.

The US admission took place during an extradition trial of a top Dawood aide from the UK.

The reports said the FBI in New York is investigating D-Company which is based in Pakistan, India and the UAE. The head is Dawood Ibrahim, an Indian Muslim living in exile in Pakistan, the US said.

As reported earlier, India has, on several occasions, appraised the international community about the whereabouts of the fugitive gangster in Karachi.

According to media reports, Dawood enjoys safe haven in a Karachi suburb.

The Indian security agencies have the evidence of a telephone bill and a copy of a Pakistani passport which suggest that the underworld don and his family are in Pakistan.

The telephone bill also mentioned Dawood’s address as D-13, Block 4, Karachi Development Authority, Sch 5, Clifton.