US secretly launched cyber attacks on Iranian missile control systems: Reports

Washington: The US has launched cyber attacks on Iranian missile control systems following drone shoot down, media reports said on Saturday.

The media reports said US President Donald Trump has ordered a retaliatory military strike against Iran after the drone shoot down but then called it off. The US President halted the strike as the response would not be “proportionate”.

The media reports further said that Trump secretly authorized US Cyber Command to carry out a retaliatory cyber attack on Iran. The attack crippled computers used to control rocket and missile launches, the reports said.

The US defense officials have refused to confirm the reports.