US says there is no change in Kashmir policy, asks India, Pakistan to resolve issues

New York/New Delhi: The US has made it clear that there will be no change in Kashmir policy and said will work with India and Pakistan to resolve issues.

Observers maintained this as a double whammy for Pakistan which is trying to whip up Kashmir issue internationally. According to reports, both United States and United Nations Security Council seem to have rejected Pakistan’s efforts to drag India to global multilateral bodies over scrapping of Article 370.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters that “We had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in ASEAN in Bangkok and I know that he has had a number of phone calls. He speaks with his counterparts on a daily basis”.

At a press briefing of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), its president Joanna Wronecka refused to comment on Pakistan’s letter to it regarding abrogation of Article 370 by India which ensured special status for Jammu & Kashmir.

Wronecka refused to comment on the letter to the security body following a recent meeting of Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi. The UNSC president’s refusal to comment on the matter is particularly interesting in the backdrop of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to take the matter to the UN body.