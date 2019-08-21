US Prez to hold talks with PM Modi at G7 summit over Kashmir

Washington: US President Donald Trump will hold talks with PM Modi at G7 summit to ease tensions between Indian and Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Trump on Tuesday said he would discuss the tense situation in Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister when they meet at the G7 Summit in France during this weekend.

Trump told reporters that he will be with Prime Minister Modi in France over the weekend. He said he will help resolve the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

The development came a day after Trump spoke separately to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan in his bid to ease fresh Indo-Pak tensions.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter.