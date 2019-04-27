US Prez Donald Trump rejects UN arms trade treaty

Indianapolis: US President Donald Trump has announced that his country will not abide by a UN treaty aimed at regulating the global arms trade.

He described the treaty as “misguided” and encroachment on US sovereignty. Trump said, the US Senate never ratified the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty despite his predecessor Barack Obama having endorsed it.

US President also made it clear that he will never ratify it. The treaty, which came into effect in December 2014, seeks to regulate the flow of weapons into conflict zones.

It requires member countries to keep records of international transfers of weapons and to prohibit cross-border shipments that can be used in human rights violations or attacks on civilians. While 130 countries originally signed the treaty, only 101 have ratified and joined it.