US President Trump nominates Mark Esper as next Defence Secretary

Washington: US President Donald Trump nominated Mark T Esper to be the next secretary of Defence, the White House said on Friday night.

If confirmed, Esper, the secretary of the Army and former West Point classmate of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, would succeed Jim Mattis. Esper is set to become acting defence secretary on Sunday.

The news comes three days after the abrupt resignation of acting Defence Secretary Pat Shanahan, whose hopes of getting the job shattered amid ethics questions, complaints about his leadership style and media scrutiny of his troubled family history.

The President nominated Ryan McCarthy to succeed Esper. He also nominated David Norquist to be the next deputy defence secretary.

The nominations come as Esper and the Pentagon are already in the throes of an international crisis over Iran’s downing of an unmanned American drone on Thursday morning.

Trump called off planned airstrikes on Iranian radar and missile sites. The President tweeted on Friday that he called off the strikes because of chances of casualties. Esper, along with Shanahan, was at the White House on Thursday for meetings with Trump over how to respond to the issue.