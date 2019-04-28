US President Trump, media in open war

Washington: US President Donald Trump and media are engaged in open war after Trump skipped annual dinner with journalists once again.

Members of the White House Correspondents’ Association(WHCA) were decked out in bow ties and gowns at the downtown Washington Hilton.

But, Trump was 685 miles (1100 kilometres) away in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a rally with his baseball cap-wearing supporters.

According to reports Trump continues to attack journalists for “fake news media” and dubbed them as “enemy of the people.”

The President said:”They are fakers”. “I’ll tell you, you know what sucks? their ratings suck because people don’t believe them”

The WHCA president Olivier Knox told attendees in Washington that he did not want to dwell on Trump and called for a rejection of the President’s rhetoric.

Although there’s nothing obligatory about attending WHCA dinners, Presidents have usually done so at some point during their time in office every year since the inaugural version in 1921.

Trump has boycotted the party calling it the “boring” and “negative” for three years in a row.

The gala used to be a glamorous affair where hundreds of journalists, Hollywood celebrities and the President were entertained by a top-drawer comedian or any other talent.

Trump’s main weapon is Twitter, which he uses daily to reach some 60 million followers. Millions more follow him on other platforms.