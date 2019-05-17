US President doesn’t favour war with Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump has told his top aides that he does not want to get involved in a war with Iran, according to US officials.

The identities of the officials who disclosed the information are yet to be established, reports said. Sources, however, said Trump wants to keep tensions simmering with Tehran.

Trump won the 2016 election in part by promising to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Earlier this year he ordered U.S. troops out of Syria but was persuaded to leave some in.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he hoped the United States was not heading to war with Iran as he met with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a liaison conduit between the two countries since they do not have diplomatic relations.

Tensions have escalated in recent days with increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.