US Open: Rafael Nadal beats John Millman, advances to round 2

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Rafael Nadal beats John Millman
5

New York: Rafael Nadal stormed into the second round of US Open on Tuesday as he defeated John Millman with 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 scoreline in the first round match.

Nadal who made a come back after a knee injury showed no signs of physical issues against Millman. After saving a breakpoint in the opening game, Nadal took control of the match and dominated to the finish, sealing a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.

Related Posts

Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah rise to career-high Test rankings

Will Try To Win More Medals For Country: PV Sindhu

State Badminton Championship 2019 From Aug 28 to Sept 2

Earlier, in the day, Thomas Fabbiano stunned World No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Similarly, in the women’s singles, defending champion Naomi Osaka had to battle her way past a spirited Anna Blinkova to move into the second round at the US Open.

The number-one ranked Japanese beat her Russian opponent 6-4 6-7 6-2 to book her berth in the next round.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah rise to career-high Test rankings

Will Try To Win More Medals For Country: PV Sindhu

State Badminton Championship 2019 From Aug 28 to Sept 2

1 of 382