US Open: Rafael Nadal beats John Millman, advances to round 2

New York: Rafael Nadal stormed into the second round of US Open on Tuesday as he defeated John Millman with 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 scoreline in the first round match.

Nadal who made a come back after a knee injury showed no signs of physical issues against Millman. After saving a breakpoint in the opening game, Nadal took control of the match and dominated to the finish, sealing a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.

Earlier, in the day, Thomas Fabbiano stunned World No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Similarly, in the women’s singles, defending champion Naomi Osaka had to battle her way past a spirited Anna Blinkova to move into the second round at the US Open.

The number-one ranked Japanese beat her Russian opponent 6-4 6-7 6-2 to book her berth in the next round.