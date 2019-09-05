US Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman, enters semis

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman
4

New York: Rafael Nadal entered the semi-final as he outclassed Diego Schwartzman in three tight sets in the quarter-final of the US Open on Thursday.

Second seed Nadal defeated the Argentine 20th seed with 6-4 7-5 6-2 scoreline.

Related Posts

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India to take on Oman in first…

ISSF World Cup Finals: Record 14 Indian shooters qualify for…

FIFA unveils official emblem of World Cup 2022

Schwartzman put up firm resistance against Nadal and fought back twice from double-break deficits in the first two sets, but the Spaniard found another gear at crucial moments to secure an eighth semi-final berth in New York.

Nadal is the only former major champion left in the men’s field following the elimination of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, leaving him as the clear frontrunner in his pursuit of a 19th major title.

Rafael Nadal will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final clash.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India to take on Oman in first…

ISSF World Cup Finals: Record 14 Indian shooters qualify for…

FIFA unveils official emblem of World Cup 2022

1 of 399