US Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman, enters semis

New York: Rafael Nadal entered the semi-final as he outclassed Diego Schwartzman in three tight sets in the quarter-final of the US Open on Thursday.

Second seed Nadal defeated the Argentine 20th seed with 6-4 7-5 6-2 scoreline.

Schwartzman put up firm resistance against Nadal and fought back twice from double-break deficits in the first two sets, but the Spaniard found another gear at crucial moments to secure an eighth semi-final berth in New York.

Nadal is the only former major champion left in the men’s field following the elimination of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, leaving him as the clear frontrunner in his pursuit of a 19th major title.

Rafael Nadal will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final clash.