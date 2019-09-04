US Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Roger Federer in quarters

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Grigor Dimitrov beats Roger Federer
New York: Grigor Dimitrov outclassed Roger Federer in the quarter-final of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

Dimitrov defeated Federer with 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 scoreline.

Dimitrov will now face Daniil Medvedev in the last-four clash, who had earlier defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6 6-3 3-6 6-1 in his quarter-final clash.

With this win, Dimitrov, earned his sixth win over any of the top three which include Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 28-year-old came back strong after losing the first set and hung on after going 2-1 down in the match. Dimitrov was pushed to the edge in the fourth set but managed to hold on to his serve to take it to the last set against a tiring Federer.

The Swiss took a medical break right before the fifth set began and when he came back, his movement was limited and the struggle looked imminent as Dimitrov took a 3-0 lead by breaking the 38-year-old twice.

pragativadinewsservice
