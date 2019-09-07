US Open: Daniil Medvedev reaches final, to face Rafael Nadal

New York: Daniil Medvedev on Friday night cruised into his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. The fifth-seeded Medvedev defeated the unseeded Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3, in a semifinal under the roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev is the first Russian to reach the US Open men’s final since Marat Safin won the tournament in 2000. Safin is also the last Russian man to win a Grand Slam tournament, the 2005 Australian Open.

On Sunday, Medvedev will play No. 2-seeded Rafael Nadal, who defeated No. 24-seeded Matteo Berrettini, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1. Nadal is now one win away from capturing his 19th Grand Slam title, which would put him one behind Roger Federer’s record.

Medvedev also has a chance to be the first player outside the so-called Big Three — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal — to win a major title since Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 U.S. Open, a span of 11 Grand Slam tournaments.