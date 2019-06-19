US expresses reservations on IMF bailout package to Pakistan

Washington: The Trump administration has expressed “strong views” on an IMF bailout package to Pakistan as it could be used for paying off Chinese debts.

The cash-strapped Pakistan last month reached an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its finances and strengthening a slowing economy.

A state department official said US has serious reservations over global lenders like the IMF providing a bailout to Pakistan to pay off Chinese debts.

The officials said :”There is a discussion about the conditionality what we think would be appropriate for an IMF package to Pakistan.”

The senior official, Alice G Wells said: “We have communicated our strong views and Secretary (Mike) Pompeo has also done so publicly on the need for any package to include a real structural reform to reinforce.” Wells ruled out any effort to block IMF loan to Pakistan.