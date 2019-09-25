US condemns China’s repression of Muslims

New York: China’s “horrific campaign of repression” against Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang was condemned by US along with 30 countries.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said that abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China is condemnable.

Sullivan said it was incumbent on UN member states to ensure the world body was able to closely monitor human rights abuses by China. He said it must seek “immediate, unhindered, and unmonitored” access to Xinjiang.

The Deputy Secretary of State said :”We invite others to join the international effort to demand and compel an immediate end to China’s horrific campaign of repression.” He said history will judge the international community for how it responded to this attack on human rights and fundamental freedom.