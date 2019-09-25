US condemns China’s repression of Muslims

International
By pragativadinewsservice
US condemns
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8

New York: China’s “horrific campaign of repression” against Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang was condemned by US along with 30 countries.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said that abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China is condemnable.

Related Posts

Donald Trump terms PM Modi as the father of India, netizen…

Pak frustrated over India’s J&K move: EAM S Jaishankar

Pakistan must take concrete steps before talks resume: PM…

Sullivan said it was incumbent on UN member states to ensure the world body was able to closely monitor human rights abuses by China. He said it must seek “immediate, unhindered, and unmonitored” access to Xinjiang.

The Deputy Secretary of State said :”We invite others to join the international effort to demand and compel an immediate end to China’s horrific campaign of repression.” He said history will judge the international community for how it responded to this attack on human rights and fundamental freedom.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Donald Trump terms PM Modi as the father of India, netizen…

Pak frustrated over India’s J&K move: EAM S Jaishankar

Pakistan must take concrete steps before talks resume: PM…

1 of 512