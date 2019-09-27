US asks Pakistan to show concern for China’s Muslims

Islamabad: The US has called it as Pakistan’s double standard for not showing the same level of concern for Muslims in western China as it is doing for Kashmiris.

The US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia said Pakistan has failed to express any concern for Muslims being detained in Western China’s Xinjiang region.

The US said Pakistan Prime Minister showed concerns about Kashmirs, but  refrained from showing the same amount of concern for the Muslims staying in China. It criticized that Pakistan PM Imran Khan is always trying to globalize Kashmir issue.

