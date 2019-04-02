Urvashi Rautela slams reports of Boney Kapoor touching her ‘inappropriately’

Mumbai: A video of late actress Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor reportedly touching actress Urvashi Rautela ‘inappropriately, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The Great Grand Masti fame actress has taken to Twitter to slam the reports, calling it disrespectful. She wrote: “Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!??Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. ”

Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!??

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019

The video was filmed from the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay. The party was attended by several B-Town celebrities.

In the video, both Boney and Urvashi are seen posing for the photos on the red carpet, but as the photo session came to an end, it was reported that Boney patted Urvashi ‘inappropriately’ after hugging her.

The video went viral on social media platforms and many slammed Boney for his alleged act.

