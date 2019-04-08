Urvashi Rautela’s pic taking shower sets internet on fire

Entertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Urvashi Rautela
69

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has just made summer even hotter with her recent Instagram photo. The actress stunned the internet users and all her fans with a picture that shows her having a shower in lingerie.

In the picture, Urvashi can be seen donning sheer peach lingerie as she takes her bath beneath a cool shower. With subtle makeup and red lipstick, she raises the temperature in her latest post.

The actress uploaded the sizzling photo one her Instagram.

<>

Related Posts

Amitabh Bachchan’s Uyarndha Manithan gets Hindi title

Teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh released

Bollywood actress Pallavi Sharda to play female lead in ABC…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🚿 #MAXIM

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on


</>

The B-Town girl was recently in news for a viral video which showed producer Boney Kapoor allegedly touching her inappropriately. However, she slammed the reports and called Kapoor a true Gentleman.

Also Read: Sunny Leone’s video stealing fruit cakes goes viral!

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.