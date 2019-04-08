Urvashi Rautela’s pic taking shower sets internet on fire

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has just made summer even hotter with her recent Instagram photo. The actress stunned the internet users and all her fans with a picture that shows her having a shower in lingerie.

In the picture, Urvashi can be seen donning sheer peach lingerie as she takes her bath beneath a cool shower. With subtle makeup and red lipstick, she raises the temperature in her latest post.

The actress uploaded the sizzling photo one her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 🚿 #MAXIM A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautela) on Apr 7, 2019 at 4:10am PDT



The B-Town girl was recently in news for a viral video which showed producer Boney Kapoor allegedly touching her inappropriately. However, she slammed the reports and called Kapoor a true Gentleman.

