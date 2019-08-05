UPSC declares Indian Engineering Services (Main) Exam results

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the results of the Indian Engineering Service (IES) main examination.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the commission https://upsc.gov.in.

The successful candidates will now have to appear for the interview and personality test. The interview is likely to be held from September onwards. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter.

The UPSC conducted the Engineering Services (Main) Examination on June 30, 2019.

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

