Uproar in Odisha Assembly over pregnancy of minor girls in residential school

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar by Opposition Congress members over the pregnancy of minor girls in an SC & ST residential school in Bhubaneswar.

The issue was raised by the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra during the zero hour. Mishra urged Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to direct the Chief Minister to order an impartial probe into the incident.

Alleging that the state government was trying to suppress the matter, Mishra said: “Pregnancy of minor girls in government-run residential school here is a serious matter of concern. Recently, four minor girls were found to be pregnant during a medical checkup. This is not the first incident in the state as many such cases have been reported from tribal dominated districts and now it has surfaced in the state capital.”

“In January this year, two minor girls were found pregnant in residential schools in Kandhamal and Dhenkanal districts. Similarly, some minor girls were also found pregnant in residential schools in Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi during January and February respectively,” Mishra said. ” Had this incident taken place in Delhi or Mumbai, it would have evoked a countrywide reaction, he added.

The Congress leader alleged that earlier four girls were found to be pregnant and later the reports of three girls were found to be negative. How is this possible? the CLP leader questioned. He also claimed that the government is trying to suppress the matter as the victim, who was staying in the residential school hostel, has been sent to her home.

Mishra further demanded that the probe should be completed by July 12 and the report must be tabled in the House by the Chief Minister or the Parliamentary Affairs minister. Congress members led by Tara Prasad Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House and created uproar demanding the Speaker’s ruling in this regard. Following the unruly scene, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker has asked the State government to take up the matter seriously and also directed the minister concerned to furnish a reply in the Assembly.