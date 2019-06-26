Uproar in Odisha Assembly over Ashwini Baishnab RS candidature

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today witnessed uproarious scene after Congress leaders sought clarification from the BJD chief & CM Naveen Patnaik for his party’s decision to support BJP candidate Ashwini Baishnab for Rajya Sabha election.

The issued was raised by the leader of Congress Legislative Party Narasingha Mishra during the zero hour.

Mishra said that the Tara Dutt committee, in its report, has clearly mentioned about the complicity of Baishnab in the discretionary quota scam, which is being investigated by the Vigilance department.

He also alleged that Baishnab has nexus with mining mafia. Mishra said “The Shah Commission, which was probing the mining scam in Odisha at that time, had recommended from a CBI probe. Five years have passed but the NDA government is yet to go for it.”

Seeking answers from the Chief Minister, the Senior Congress leader questioned, “Under what circumstance BJD decided to support the former bureaucrat’s candidature for Rajya Sabha?”

Pandemonium prevailed in the House after Congress member led by Tara Prasad Bahinipati rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the alleged nexus between BJD-BJP.

Unable to run the proceeding, Speaker adjourned the House for 5 minutes and called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Later, the House was adjourned for three more times for a short period till 1.06 PM.