Upendranath College closed sine die after clash, 2 detained

Upendranath College closed
Balasore: Tension erupted at Upendranath College in Soro of Balasore district after three students were injured in a clash with non-students on Monday.

Following the incident, the college authorities declared sine die. The students of the College also staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the non-students involved in the clash.

According to sources, some outsiders entered the college campus and started abusing the students. When some students protested, the non-students picked up a quarrel and beat up some students.

Soon other students joined in and a violent clash broke out between them and outsiders. At least three students were injured during the group clash.

Later, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police detained two non-students and started an investigation into the matter.

