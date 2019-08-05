Upbeat Kashmiri Pandits celebrate scrapping of Article 370 from J&K

New Delhi: The Kashmiri Pandits have become ecstatic after the announcement of scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to reports, the mood is upbeat among the Kashmiri Pandits across the nation as there was a wave of happiness following the announcement of nullifying Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre.

Many groups and organisations of Kashmiri Pandits were seen dancing and celebrating after the abrogation of Article 370.

Kashmir Samiti Delhi (KSD), a nodal agency affiliated to the government of India, has planned huge celebrations in the national capital later in the day.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was a ‘temporary provision’ which granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. According to this article, except for defence, foreign affairs, finance, and communications, the Parliament needed the state government’s concurrence for applying all other laws.