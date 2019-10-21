Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

A reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each has been announced for the two accused. The police have identified Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed as key suspects in the murder case.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) confirmed that the accused created a fake Facebook account under the name of Rohit Solanki to befriend Kamlesh Tiwari.

Tiwari was attacked on Friday afternoon inside his residence in Lucknow’s Naka Hindola area. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police have detained five suspects from Surat in a joint operation.

UP Police DGP OP Singh had said that revenge was the motive behind killing.