UP Minister seeks CBI inquiry into BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh has sought a CBI inquiry into the circumstances that led to death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s death.

Dharmesh said that it was under mysterious circumstances that Kanshi Ram died on October 9, 2006. He said he will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and make a formal request for a CBI inquiry.

The minister said that the allegations levelled by Kanshi Ram’s sister Suvarna were sufficient ground for a CBI probe.

For the past 13 years, Kanshi Ram’s family has been accusing BSP supremo Mayawati of keeping the veteran leader captive, leading to his demise.

Suvarna said:”Mayawati did not allow the family to meet Kanshi Ram when he was ailing. My mother died because she wanted to meet her son but was kept away”. She further alleged that Mayawati had kept the family away because she wanted full control over BSP.