UP: Man finds infant girl alive buried in pot while burying stillborn daughter

Bareilly: A bereaved man in Uttar Pradesh, who went to bury his stillborn daughter, surprisingly found another newborn girl alive in a pot buried almost three feet underground.

Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, the trader of Bareilly, rescued the girl and fed her milk using cotton. The girl is currently admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, Sirohi’s wife Vaishali gave birth to a seven-month premature girl, who died within a few minutes.

Sirohi had gone to bury his daughter on Thursday evening when the spade he was using to dig the pit hit an earthen pot at a depth of three feet. He later pulled out the pot and found the baby girl lying in it.

The girl, who was alive and breathing heavily, was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

A probe was launched to ascertain who had buried the infant alive. Meanwhile, efforts to trace the girl’s parents who had attempted to bury her alive are on, police added.