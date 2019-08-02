UP govt to install world’s tallest Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will install 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya which will be taller than statue of liberty in Gujarat.

The statue will be world’s tallest, according to reports.

Chairing a high-power meeting in the capital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, said Lord Ram’s statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. He said that work for the construction of the statue will start soon.

He also said that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the overall development of Ayodhya. Adityanath said that a digital museum based on Lord Ram theme, interpretation centre, library, parking and food plaza will be the part of Ayodhya’s development.

The MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government for technical assistance and guidance, while a separate unit of “Rajkiya Nirman Nigam” will be set up for the purpose of installation of the statue.