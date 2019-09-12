UP government offers for adoption of stray cows

Lucknow: As the growing problem of stray cows continues, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has offered for adoption of cows.

According to reports, the state government will pay a sum of Rs 30 per day to the person who adopts a cow for maintenance. People living in semi-urban and rural areas can adopt up to four stray cows, bulls and calves, the reports said.

The scheme called the ‘Nirashrit/Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana’ was introduced on August 8 for management of stray cattle. The response has been overwhelming with the Lucknow administration having received 1,500 applications by Wednesday evening.

Chief veterinary officer Tej Singh Yadav said:”We have received 1,500 adoption applications, mostly from farmers and landless daily wage earners. The scheme will add to their income and will help control stray cattle, responsible for damaging crops in villages and causing accidents in city.”

The reports said of the 24,940 animals caught so far in Lucknow district, 9,079 have been ear-tagged and are available for adoption.