UP CM Yogi calls Indian Army ‘Modi ji ki sena’

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Indian Army as ‘Modi ji ki sena’ during an election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party Yogi said, “Congress people used to serve terrorists biryani and Modi-ji’s Sena gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). That’s the difference.”

“Congress people use ‘Ji’ for terrorists like Masood Azhar but under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government is breaking the backs of terrorists by striking their camps, ” Yogi said while addressing the rally in Ghaziabad.

“What was “impossible” for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party is now possible under the BJP rule,” he further added.

The UP CM also said the situation of safety in western Uttar Pradesh has improved and nobody can misbehave with women and girls, while criminals are either behind the bars or dead.

