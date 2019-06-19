UP CM declares Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, job for family of Army martyr Major Ketan Sharma

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has declared ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and government job for family of Army martyr Major Ketan Sharma.

Major Ketan had lost his life fighting terrorists in Achabal area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir on June 17. A terrorist was also killed in the encounter. Ketan is survived by his parents, wife and a three-year-old daughter.

The UP government has decided to dedicated a road to the brave soldier. Official sources said Major Ketan was part of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles battalion of the Indian Army.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told news agencies that the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh, along with a government job to one family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who was martyred in the June 17 Anantnag encounter. A road will also be dedicated to him, he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat paid homage to the brave heart after his remains reached Delhi on Tuesday. His coffin then left for the final journey to his hometown in Meerut.