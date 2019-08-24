Unreserved rail tickets to be issued in Odia from today

Bhubaneswar: Railway passengers across the state will get train tickets printed in Odia from today. The train tickets printed in Odia would be applicable for unreserved tickets bought manually from various ticket counters.

As per sources, train tickets printed in Odia will be available across 317 stations under East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway & South East Central Railway jurisdictions within the state.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the unreserved train tickets printing in Odia from East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters through video conferencing.

Besides, Odisha’s Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout will also grace the occasion here.