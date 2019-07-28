Unnao rape victim, lawyer critical in car crash; mother, aunt succumb

New Delhi: The survivor of Unnao rape case, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, and her lawyer were critically injured in a road accident in Raebareli on Sunday.

The mishap which took place near Unnao-Lalganj section of National Highway 232 area also left the victim’s mother Asha Singh and aunt Pushpa Singh dead.

According to sources, the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer Mahendra Singh, mother and aunt were going to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who is currently lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

On their way, the car they were travelling collided with a truck near Unnao-Lalganj section of NH 232. The car was badly mangled under the impact of the collision.

“The victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The victim’s mother and aunt succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition,” advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, Junior of advocate Mahendra Singh told news agency ANI.