Unnao rape victim claims MLA conspired to kill her through car crash

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Raebareli: Police and people stand near the wreckage of the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling during its collision with a truck near Raebareli, Sunday, July 28, 2019. The rape survivor, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, got seriously injured, while her mother and lawyer died in the road accident. (PTI Photo) (PTI7_29_2019_000152B)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor has alleged that MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had conspired to kill her and orchestrated the car accident.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The victim alleged that she had received death threats from one of Sengar’s aides when she was visiting an Unnao court for hearings before the crash.

The victim told the media that Sengar’s aides would approach her when her guards stepped out of the court and would ask her to withdraw the case. They would threaten to kill her.

The survivor along with her relatives and her lawyer was on her way to Rae Bareli jail from Unnao on July 28 when the car she was travelling in was hit by a truck with a wiped number plate.

pragativadinewsservice
