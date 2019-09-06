Unnao rape victim claims MLA conspired to kill her through car crash

New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor has alleged that MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had conspired to kill her and orchestrated the car accident.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The victim alleged that she had received death threats from one of Sengar’s aides when she was visiting an Unnao court for hearings before the crash.

The victim told the media that Sengar’s aides would approach her when her guards stepped out of the court and would ask her to withdraw the case. They would threaten to kill her.

The survivor along with her relatives and her lawyer was on her way to Rae Bareli jail from Unnao on July 28 when the car she was travelling in was hit by a truck with a wiped number plate.