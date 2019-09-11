Unnao Rape Case: Judge Records Survivor’s Statement At Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi: Taking due note of the directions of Delhi court, a judge recorded the statement of Unnao rape survivor inside the trauma centre in AIIMS here, pertaining to the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

As per sources, the rape-accused MLA was also taken to the hospital “courtroom” set up at a trauma centre seminar hall for the hearing. To ensure that the rape survivor did not come face to face with him, a curtain separated the two during the teen’s testimony.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court issued a formal order allowing special judge Dharmesh Sharma to record the statement of the victim in the premises of trauma centre of AIIMS.

On July 28, the Unnao rape survivor was severely injured in an accident when the car she was travelling in, collided with a truck while she was on her way from Unnao to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to meet her uncle.

The SC ordered the CBI to carry out a quick probe into the road accident and shifted the trial of the rape case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.