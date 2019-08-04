Unnao accident: CBI continues search operation at 15 locations

Lucknow/New Delhi: The CBI has conducted searches at 15 locations including BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s residence in connection with Unnao accident case.

Sources said the details of the search operation remain unclear. The raids are continuing, sources added.

On July 31, an FIR was filed charging 10 people, including Sengar, with murder over the accident in Raebareli which left the Unnao girl in a critical condition. The expelled BJP legislator is currently lodged in Sitapur District Jail.

According to reports, on July 28, the car carrying Unnao rape victim, her relatives and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck. Two of the victim’s relatives died in the mishap. Her lawyer was also critically injured in the accident.

The rape victim is currently fighting for her life at the King George’s Medical University hospital. Doctors said she is currently on life support with a ventilator and developed pneumonia.

The victim had alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker from Bangermau at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017 where she had gone to seek a job.