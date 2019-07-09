Unknown vehicle runs over 2 toy seller minor boys in Rayagada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two toy seller minor boys
Representational Image
6

Rayagada: Two minor boys sustained critical injuries after being run over by an unknown vehicle at an overbridge in Rayagada district early this morning.

The victims have been identified as Arjun Sabar and Sekhar Sabar.

According to the sources, the victims, who sell toys for their survival,  were staying under an overbridge. However, an unidentified vehicle crushed the legs of the minors when they were fast asleep early this morning.

Locals rescued and rushed them to district headquarters hospital where their health condition is stated to be critical. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
