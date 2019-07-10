Universiade 2019: Sudarsan Pattnaik, President Kovind congratulate Dutee for winning gold

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today congratulated ace sprinter Dutee Chand for her incredible win at the World University Games, in Naples.

Sudarsan took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the Sprint Queen for creating history after winning gold at the Universiade 2019.

Congratulations Sprint Queen @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples🇮🇳 . Jai Jagannath 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YQwOXSLMjN — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 10, 2019



Similarly, President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the sprinter for bringing “India’s first such gold”. Describing the win as “a moment of immense pride for our country”, the President urged her to keep up the effort.

Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2019



Being obliged with the President’s acknowledgement and the words of encouragement, Dutee thanked him and assured to ” bring Olympics Gold Medal home”.

Thank you, sir. I will try my best to bring Olympics Gold Medal home. Once again, many thanks for your blessings. https://t.co/GuNzuhu6Yd — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019



Odia Sprinter Dutee Chand won the gold medal in the women’s 100-metre sprint at University Games in Naples. The sprinter locked the spot after clocking a time of 11.32 seconds.

