Universiade 2019: Sudarsan Pattnaik, President Kovind congratulate Dutee for winning gold

By pragativadinewsservice
Sudarsan Pattnaik
Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today congratulated ace sprinter Dutee Chand for her incredible win at the  World University Games, in Naples.

Sudarsan took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the Sprint Queen for creating history after winning gold at the Universiade 2019.

Similarly, President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the sprinter for bringing “India’s first such gold”. Describing the win as “a moment of immense pride for our country”, the President urged her to keep up the effort.

Being obliged with the President’s acknowledgement and the words of encouragement, Dutee thanked him and assured to ” bring Olympics Gold Medal home”.

Odia Sprinter Dutee Chand won the gold medal in the women’s 100-metre sprint at University Games in Naples. The sprinter locked the spot after clocking a time of 11.32 seconds.

pragativadinewsservice
