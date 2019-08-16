Unique Independence Day celebration at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Knights Round Table 230, a non-profit organisation in association with Young Indians (CII) celebrated Independence Day in a unique way.

Collaborating with the BPI Airport, Bhubaneswar (Airports Authority of India), the organisation opened a kiosk at the arrival gate where citizens were handed over sweets, pastries, national flag and a pledge paper which mentioned 11 fundamental duties as per the constitution.

The idea was to remind everyone about the fundamental duties towards the nation and also to make them feel the importance of freedom.

“We want to remind people that we as citizen of this great nation are abode by the 11 fundamental duties towards the country. The 11th point describes the importance of education and Round Table India strongly believes in spreading freedom through education” said Abhishek Mahananda, the Project & Publicity Convener of BKRT230.

Ritesh Chanduka, the Chairman of BKRT230 said, “Round Table India has been successful in building classrooms across the country and the numbers are 6000 plus and it is growing every day. We will be playing our role in promoting education & building educational infrastructure which is our motto under our much appreciated national campaign – Freedom through Education”.

Suresh Chandra Hota, Airport Director graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Deputy Commandant VV Gautam was the Guest of Honor. BKRT230 felicitated the Airport & CISF staffs. Members of BKRT230 & Yi interacted with the public to spread the “I pledge..” movement.